Arlington & Berwick

COFFEE MORNING: A charity Coffee Morning in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children is being held at 7 The Grove, Hailsham today, Friday, 10am to 12.30pm. Entry by donation, everyone welcome.

SESSINGHAM WEIR: Community Consultation tomorrow, Saturday noon 4 4pm in Arlington Village Hall. www.southeastriverstrust.org, E: info@southeastriverstrust.org

EXHIBITION: Wilmington Art Group’s Annual Exhibition tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm, Wilmington Village Hall. Free entry, refreshments available.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington, Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker, Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington, Holy Communion 11am at Berwick. Evensong (joint BCP service with Alciston) 5pm at Selmeston.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council meeting, Thursday 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Parish Clerk: Alison Stevens, 01323 460007, E:arlingtonparish councilesussex@aol.co.uk

ART EXHIBITION: September 22 and 23, 10am to 4pm at Bluebell Barn, Bates Green Farm, Arlington. An exhibition of many different art forms including ceramics, paintings, glass, photography fabrics and silver jewellery. Refreshments available. Artists: Andrew Cottingham, Liz Cottingham, Jennifer Bisset, Josie Tipler, Jazz Dixon, Ian Dowding, Dizzy Daisy Designs, Corina Stupu Thomas, Mary Wright, Jessica Simmonds, Lesley Dromgoole. Venue Directions: From A22 North of Arlington Eagles roundabout turn left on to Arlington Road West. After 1 mile turn left towards Abbots Wood. Turn right after Old Oak Inn. Part of the Hailsham Festival Art Trail sponsored by Hart Reade.

ECOLOGICAL LAND: The Ecological Land Co-operative, an agricultural organisation based in Brighton and with operations nationwide, were recently granted temporary planning permission to develop three small scale farms for new entrants to farming, in the field south of Copyhold Cottages in Arlington. They are now on the look out for passionate, committed and experienced small-scale farmers with great ideas for viable farm businesses. The application process to purchase a lease for one of the three smallholdings opens in mid-September. Visit the website to apply and find out more about their work. The business plan, which explains their model and the costs involved in purchasing a lease, is available to downland from the site: www.ecologicalland. coop/arlingtonmembers@ecologicalland.coop