Arlington & Berwick

BINGO EVENING: Today, Friday, 7.30pm, Berwick Village Hall. All welcome. Raffle, refreshments, prizes.

HARVEST SUPPER: And Quiz Night tomorrow, Saturday, 7pm for 7.30pm, Upper Dicker Village Hall, in aid of Upper Dicker Church. Tickets £7.50 to include buffet supper with tea or coffee, bring your own other drinks. For details and to book call Herbie Wodehouse 01323 844522 or Liz Major 01323 841541.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Berwick and Selmeston with Alciston Harvest Festival 9.30am at Alciston; Holy Communion spoken 9.30am at Arlington.

LUNCH CLUB: Cuckmere Valley Lunch Club meet on Tuesday, residents of downland villages welcome, 12.45pm, Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. To book a place or find out more, please telephone Eileen Fisher (01323 871299) or Linda Boys (01323 870072).

WI: Firle and Beddingham WI meet on Wednesday, 7.30pm in Firle Memorial Hall. Visitors welcome.

CROCHET: Beginners crochet workshop on Thursday at Michelham Priory, 01323 844224, www.sussexpast.co.uk/events

ALCISTON PARISH MEETING: AGM, Thursday, 7.30pm in Alciston Church. The future governance of Alciston will be the main item on the agenda. Following the decision made at the last meeting, investigations have been made with regard to the merger of adjoining parishes and more information will be available on this subject. At the meeting elections will take place for officers. For more information contact Geoff Watkins 01323 870170, E: alcistonparishmeeting@gmail.com

ANNUAL QUIZ NIGHT: Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club Annual Quiz Night, Friday October 12, 7.30pm in Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. Tickets £8 per person, which includes a hot meal and can be booked with Beryl Smith 01323 870358, or beryl.a.smith@mypostoffice.co.uk by Monday October 8, for catering purposes. Teams are a maximum of six members and there will be a licensed bar and raffle. Do come and join in the club’s only fund-raising event of the year and celebrate their promotion.

TREASURER AND CHURCHWARDEN: Required for Alrington. There is an urgent need for a treasurer and a churchwarden for the beautiful church in the community at Arlington. These positions are essential for the running and continuation of the life of the parish. If you are reading this and think you might be able to help, please get in touch with Rev Frank Fox-Wilson (01323 871148) or Rev Peter Blee (01323 870512). There is scope for someone undertaking the treasurer’s role to be remunerated for the work involved.