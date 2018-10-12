Arlington & Berwick

GARDEN TOUR: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Michelham Priory, 01323 844224. www.sussexpast.co.uk/events

LADIES BREAKFAST: Tomorrow, Saturday, A Change in Seasons by Menaka Simkins, 8.30am Alfriston Memorial Hall, £5 on the door. To book call Jane Anderson 01323 870075.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Alciston; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion 11am at Wiilmington.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council meeting on Thursday October 18, 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Parish Clerk, Alison Stevens 01323 460007, email arlingtonparish councilesussex@aol.co.uk

IF I CATCH ALPHONSO TONIGHT: Tonight, Friday, 7.30pm, Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. Miles Jenner, of Harvey’s Brewery fame, has written and is performing a one-man play recalling the life of Billy Merson, one of the great Music Hall stars. In 1910 Merson first performed his song If I Catch Alphonso Tonight at Brighton’s Theatre Royal. The song turned him into a super star. Miles, with Roger Roser, who accompanies him on the piano, will perform extracts from 16 of Merson’s songs in the play. The evening will be held as a fundraiser for the project to conserve the paintings in Berwick Church which is currently being run by Berwick (Sussex) Conservation Trust and the Berwick PCC. Entrance is free and there will be an opportunity to donate to the Berwick Appeal at the end of the evening. The bar will be open serving Harveys and wine.

OPEN DAY: At Arlington Treatment Works and Reservoir on Saturday October 20, 10am and 1.30pm. Entry by ticket only on a first come first served basis, places subject to confirmation. Visit corporate.southeastwater .co.uk/opendays to book or telephone 01732 375410, 9am to 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply, ID will be required.

TREASURER AND CHURCHWARDEN: Treasurer and churchwarden required for Arlington. There is an urgent need for a treasurer and a churchwarden for the beautiful church in the community at Arlington. These positions are essential for the running and continuation of the life of the parish. If you are reading this and think you might be able to help, please get in touch with Rev. Frank Fox-Wilson (01323 871148) or Rev. Peter Blee (01323 870512). There is scope for someone undertaking the treasurer’s role to be remunerated for the work involved.