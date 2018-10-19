Arlington & Berwick

WEDDINGS SHOWCASE: On Sunday at Michelham Priory, 01323 844224, www.sussexpast.co.uk/events

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Evensong, joint BCP service with Selmeston, 5pm at Alciston.

COFFEE MORNING: The Community Coffee Morning is on Tuesday, 10am Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. Everyone welcome.

BERWICK WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, 7.15pm Berwick Village Hall. New players always welcome.

UPCOMING EVENTS: In Arlington. Saturday October 27, Village Litter Pick; Sunday October 28, Bluebell Roots Music Evening; October 27 and 28, Halloween Weekend; Saturday November 3, Jumble Sale. Further details of these events will be shown in later columns.