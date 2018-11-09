Arlington & Berwick

WORKING PARTY: For St Pancras Churchyard tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to noon. If you have some spare time please join us.

CRAFT FAIR: Winter Craft and Gift Fair tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Michelham Priory, 01323 844224, www.sussexpast.co.uk/events

CHORAL SOCIETY: Hailsham Choral Society’s Choral Masterpieces tomorrow, Saturday, 7.30pm All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne. Tickets are adults £15, under 18’s £7.50, from Eastbourne Tourist Office, Camera Centre Hailsham, wegottickets.com and on the door.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Remembrance Day Celebration, Sunday from 6.30pm, Primrose Farm, Arlington. Please contact Jackie if you would like to attend, E: jackie@appleton.me T: 01323 482429, M: 07721 539000.

THE VILLAGES REMEMBER: On Sunday lunch and community event, service 10am Selmeston church, 10.30am walk from church with lone piper to War Memorial, followed by lunch event in village hall tickets £5. Further details and tickets Thea 07772 155772, Helen 07969 732109, Mairi 07582 938185

LUNCH CLUB: Cuckmere Valley Lunch Club, for residents of our downland villages, meet on Tuesday 12.45pm, Aciston and Selmeston Village Hall. To book please call 01323 871299 or 870072.

WI: Firle and Beddingham WI meet on Wednesday, Make a Christmas Card, 7.30pm in Firle Memorial Hall.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council meeting on Thursday at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Parish Clerk Alison Stevens 01323 460007, E:arlingtonparish councilesussex@aol.co.uk

QUIZ NIGHT: Arlington Quiz Night on Friday November 16, 7pm in Arlington Village Hall. £10pp includes fish and chip supper. Booking essential please by Sunday, T: 01323 487250/07889 689844, E: talkingteapot@yahoo.co.uk

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Saturday November 17, 10am to noon in Hellingly Village Hall. Cards, gifts and decorations.