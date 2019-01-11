Arlington & Berwick

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council meet on Thursday, 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Parish Clerk: Alison Stevens, 01323 460007, E:arlington parishcouncilesussex@aol.co.uk

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Alciston, Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker, Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington, Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston, Holy Communion 11am at Berwick, Holy Communion 11am at Wilmington.

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday January 23, 7.15pm in Berwick Village Hall. Fresh players always welcome.

CUCKMERE FLOOD FORUM: Are trying to gather information about flooded areas along the Cuckmere, this includes fields which have flooded historically. If you see a flood and can take a photograph with details of date and location, they would like to receive them. They can either be sent to your Parish Clerk to forward, or direct to the Flood Forum at stonehouse@hessel .force9.co.uk This data will enable parishes to fight development in inappropriate areas in the future. At the moment there is an Environment Agency map showing fluvial flooding. However, there are many areas with high ground water levels subject to flooding, and there are no historical records of these.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On December 1 the weather was unkind and the Seaford Brass Band leader, Isla Sitwell, got a soaking, but the Arlington Christmas Fayre brought some festive sparkle to the village. Lots of visitors braved the rain enjoying the band’s music, locally made Christmas gifts and produce with quality snacks from the kitchen and a glass or two of spicy mulled wine, or a drink from the bar. Among the stalls there were birch bark reindeer and other creatures, pottery goods, bespoke picture frames, pet portraits, home-made goodies, locally made scented goods, gourmet hand-produced culinary oils, plants and wreaths, cards and landscape photography, wild bird food, nest boxes and boot jacks, together with the popular Tombola and of course the Grand Draw and an auction of a vintage bottle of port. The 2019 Christmas Fayre will be held on Saturday December 7.