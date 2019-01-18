Arlington & Berwick

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Evensong (joint BCP Service with Alciston) 5pm at Selmeston.

WHIST DRIVE: Berwick Whist Drive on Wednesday at 7.15 pm in Berwick Village Hall. Fresh players always welcome.

MUSIC EVENING: Bluebell Roots Music Evening, Sunday January 27, The Bluebell Kitchen, Bates Green, Arlington, 6.30pm for 7 pm. Featuring floor singers and guests Kev Minney and The Kimberley. For further information please call Jim on 07980 892072.

BINGO: Bingo Evening, Friday February 1, 7.30pm in Berwick Village Hall. Everyone welcome.

RACE NIGHT: Fun Race Night and home-cooked hot supper, Saturday February 2, 7.30pm, Arlington Village Hall. £15 including meal but please bring your own drinks. For ticket sales and information please contact Marion or Tim Creed 01323 449176. Why not come and join us for a very entertaining evening.

QUIZ NIGHT: Friends of Park Mead Quiz Night, Saturday February 2, 7pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Bring a bottle, bring a friend (and a glass). Teams of up to six. Tickets £8 to include two-course hot supper. Register in advance at Park Mead School Office or Village Shop.

E: friends@parkmead.e-sussex.sch.uk

JUMBLE SALE: If you have any unwanted items there is a jumble sale at Berwick Village Hall on Saturday February 9, please take it to the hall on the day at 10am.

BLUEBELL WALK: The weekend that Arlington village man’s the annual Bluebell Walk at Bates Green Farrn this year will be the Bank Holiday Weekend, May 3 to 5. As usual volunteers will be required for various duties, so if you could spare a few hours on any of the days to help please let one of the organisers know at talkingteapot@yahoo.co.uk or jackie@appleton.me