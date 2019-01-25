Arlington & Berwick

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Alciston; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Morning Worship (no Communion) 11am at Wilmington.

MUSIC EVENING: Bluebell Roots Music Evening, Sunday at The Bluebell Kitchen, Bates Green, Arlington, 6.30pm for 7pm, featuring floor singers and guests Kev Minney and The Kimberley. For further information please call Jim on 07980 892072.

VILLAGE MARKET: The first 2019 Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning will be on Tuesday February 5, 10am to 11.30am at Arlington Village Hall. A variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery, cards.

FLY FISHING: The 2019 trout fly fishing season at Arlington Reservoir opens tomorrow, Saturday. Preparations for the new season are already well under way with the first 2000 trout due to be introduced to the reservoir this month. Following the success of the previous two seasons, the fish cage will be fully utilised to increase the size of stocked fish. This allows them to acclimatise before being released and produces good sized, top quality fish. As usual, there will be a selection of larger fish up to 5lbs available. Details of the monthly stocking levels will be displayed in the Fishing Lodge and on the website, where you will also find details of the opening times and members’ and day fishing prices. Once the season opens there will be weekly reports on the website about the areas of the reservoir that are fishing well and the most successful flies, go to corporate.south eastwater.co.uk/fishing. The winter programme of conservation works has begun with the help of volunteers from the South Downs National Park with the coppicing and hedge laying. As always at this time of year, the rangers have been cutting back the hedges that border the footpaths, allowing for uninterrupted views across the reservoir for visitors to enjoy.