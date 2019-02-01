Arlington & Berwick

BINGO EVENING: Today, Friday, 7.30pm in Berwick Village Hall.

QUIZ NIGHT: Friends of Park Mead Quiz Night tomorrow, Saturday, 7pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Bring a bottle, bring a friend (and a glass). Teams of up to six. Tickets £8 to include a two-course hot supper. Register in advance at Park Mead School Office or Village Shop. E: friends@parkmead.e-sussex.sch.uk

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Benefice Family Service 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion spoken 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick.

VILLAGE MARKET: Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning on Tuesday, 10am to 11.30am, Arlington Village Hall. A variety of stalls include traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery, cards.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society meet on Wednesday, The Armistice and Beyond by Kevin Gordon. 7.30pm (refreshments from 7pm) Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham. Visitors are always welcome, entrance fee £2.50 on the door. Further information from David Bourne 01323 440359.

JUMBLE SALE: Saturday February 9, 2pm to 4pm held by Berwick Community Association. Jumble, bric-a-brac, hidden treasures, tea, coffee and cake. Please bring any jumble or bric-a-brac to the hall 10am on the day or ring Diane on 07920793096 for collection to suit.