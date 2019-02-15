Arlington & Berwick

GARAGE SALES: Last day today, Friday, The Dower House, Michelham Priory Road, Upper Dicker, 8.30am to noon and 2pm to 5.30pm, in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Furniture, household goods, linen, bric-a-brac, clothes, craft items, fabric, books etc.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Choral Evensong (joint BCP Service with Selmeston) 5pm at Alciston.

BUSINESS NETWORK: An Invitation to the Cuckmere Rural Business Network February meeting on Tuesday, 6.30pm at the Berwick Inn. This is one of a series of free informal evening meetings co-ordinated by Jim and Josie Tipler of Hailsham Creative. Although aimed at those running small businesses in rural Wealden, including self-employed people working from home, the meetings are open to all local businesses. The next date is February 19 at the Berwick Inn (opposite Berwick railway station). There will be a short presentation by Ian Smallwood of Let’s Do Business and a talk about how to stay focused on your business. Arrive at 6.30pm for time to chat, then introductions at 7.15pm followed by the talk, then time for discussions and more informal networking. These events are supported by Let’s Do Business and Action in Rural Sussex. Please book your free place so we can let the venue know how many to expect. Josie 01323 840048 josie@hailshamcreative.com

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council meeting on Thursday, 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Parish Clerk Alison Stevens, 01323 460007 arlington parishcouncilesussex@aol.co.uk

ACOUSTIC NIGHTS: A Year of Bluebell Roots. Sunday January 27 was officially the first anniversary of acoustic nights in the delightful Bluebell Farmhouse Kitchen. Looking back on our first year, we can only marvel at the quality of all the performers but I think the only performer I shall name personally is Noel Dumbrel. If you have been lucky enough to see Noel perform at one of our nights you will have enjoyed his rich, pure Sussex accent as much as the wonderful old songs he performed. I hasten to add I’m only talking about Noel in the past tense because sadly he has decided to hang up his banjo and put his chromatic harmonica back in its box for good as he has decided to retire from performing in public. Thanks for the music and the laughs Noel. Thanks to all who have supported us, you are the reason we do this. Next Bluebell Roots is February 24, 6.30pm at The Bluebell Kitchen, Bates Green Farm and as well as our floor performers, we welcome back Jamie Freeman and, new to Bluebell Roots, Bev Lee Harling. Please see www.bluebellroots.co.uk for details. Please remember although there is no entry charge, the music is not free, we do expect a donation of whatever you can afford to pay our invited guests something. Bring your own bottle and you can buy some of Philippa’s delicious food on the evening too. Jim T.

PARLEZ-VOUS FRANCAIS?: Come and join us on Thursday mornings at Camberlot Hall in Camberlot Road for two hours of guided conversation. Other courses available. For more information email the course leader, Babette Kundrat babkun@gmail.com À bientôt.