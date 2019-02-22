Arlington & Berwick

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Alciston; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Morning Worship (no Communion) 11am at Wilmington.

WEDDING FAIR: On Sunday at Michelham Priory. A chance to meet suppliers and visit this historic wedding venue. 01323 844224 E: adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk

MUSIC EVENING: Bluebell Roots Music Evening on Sunday at The Bluebell Kitchen, Bates Green, 6.30pm for 7pm. Tel: Jim 07980 892072, please see www.bluebellroots.co.uk for more details.

COFFEE MORNING: Community Coffee Morning, 10am to noon on Tuesday at Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. Do come along.

TALK: Berwick and Bloomsbury Event on Wednesday, 2pm to 4pm, Berwick Church. Revd Peter Blee will be giving a talk on his book, The Bloomsbury Group in Berwick Church. The church was extensively decorated by Vanessa Bell, Duncan Grant and Quentin Bell and the talk will tell the story of the commissioning of the works by Bishop George Bell. This will be followed by tea and cakes. Proceeds from this event will support two charities The Art Fund and the Berwick Conservation Trust. Tickets cost £22 to include tea, sandwiches and cakes. Please contact Hilary Stewart at sussex@artfund.org.uk

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, 7.15pm in Berwick Village Hall. New players welcome.

BINGO: Bingo Evening, Friday March 1, 7.30pm in Berwick Village Hall.

ARLINGTON RESERVOIR: It was a fantastic start to the 2019 fly fishing season when the Fishery reopened on Saturday January 26 with the weather most definitely on side. The first weekend saw a total of 21 rods catching 92 fish between them. By the end of February a total of 3,970 trout will have been introduced to the reservoir since the beginning of the year, with many more due to be added throughout the season. The fish are busy acclimatising to their new surroundings and gearing up to provide anglers with some excellent sport in stunning surroundings. Several new (especially some younger) members were welcomed and all previous members were welcomed back and will be looking ahead to what is hoped will be a terrific season. All the details about the Fishery, including prices, weekly reports about how the reservoir is fishing, recommended flies to use and lots more is on the website at corporate.southeastwater .co.uk/fishing. The winter maintenance programme continues apace, and the South Downs National Park Rangers returned for a Volunteers’ Day at the end of January to help with hedge cutting and traditional hedge laying.

ART CLASSES: Josie is starting art classes again this year, Monday mornings at Gallery North in Hailsham (Watercolours) and Tuesday morning Pickhams in Wilmington (All Aspects of Art). Josie will also be running some one-off workshops on various subjects. Suitable for all abilities. For more information call Josie on 01323 705153 mobile 07505 007 049.