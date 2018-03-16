NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Public Engagement Event. Following the successful consultation meeting in January, the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group has published a six-document Consultation Statement containing the analysis of and conclusions from the feed-back received. The individual papers can be viewed or downloaded from the links provided on Barcombe Parish Council’s web-site, www.barcombepc.net

GARDEN CLUB: Barcombe Garden Club’s next meeting will be on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the village hall. Derek Dexter will give a talk, Fucshia’s My Way, and will bring along a selection of plants for purchase. Visitors welcome.

BARCOMBE CINEMA: Friday, March 23, will show Their Finest starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy. Set in 1940 the British ministry turns to propaganda films to boost morale. A female scriptwriter is called on to give the film ‘a women’s touch’.