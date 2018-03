SHORT MAT BOWLS: The club held its annual Pairs Competition last week. Fourteen of sixteen members took part in a round robin format, which involved each pair playing six games.

The winning pair were Les Line and John Blackmore who won all their games. The indoor season finishes in early April and many of the members will move to the outdoor game. The Barcombe club are holding an Open Afternoon on April 22 and will welcome any new members to come along on that day.