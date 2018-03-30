EASTER EGG HUNT: Today, Friday, from 10am to 1pm. Lots of fun in Wild About Barcombe. Clues, refreshments and prizes. £3.50 per entry, in aid of Barcombe Bonfire Society.

ENTRIES WANTED: Barcombe’s Spring Flower and Produce Show, Saturday April 7 in the village hall. Sections include flowers, fruit and produce, flowering arranging, cookery, craft, photography and art. The show is open to everyone, adults and children. Schedules and entry forms available to download from the parish council website. www.barcombepc.net/village-life /clubs-and-societieslflower-show

ANTARCTIC GURKHA: Comes to Barcombe, Sunday, April 15 at 5.30pm in the village hall. A talk by Lieutenant Scott Sears (a Barcombe Boy) about his historic walk of 1100km across to the South Pole. On Christmas day 2017, Scott became the youngest person to achieve this unsupported and unassisted adventure despite having never put on a ski before. An officer of the Royal Gurkha Rifles the journey took thirty-eight days across crevasses, ice fields, glaciers and minus 40c temps. Come along to hear Scott hilariously recall what alone in Antarctica does to your mind as well as the challenge of going to the toilet in minus 40c. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or the Barcombe Village Shop, adults £10 and under 18’s £5, to include tea and cakes. All his pain was endured to raise money for the Gurkha Welfare Trust.