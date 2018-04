FLOWER SHOW: Barcombe Flower Show tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm to 4pm in the village hall. Includes teas, a raffle and auction of produce. All welcome.

WALKING GROUP: Barcombe Walking Group have a change of venue for Sunday. Instead of a walk on Ashdown Forest we will walk on the downs above Woodingdean. Please meet at 2.30pm at the car park on the left off B2123 for a two hour circular walk. Contact Claire on 01273 400920.