JUNIOR GIRLS STOOLBALL: Practice sessions will be held in Barcombe Rec, on Wednesdays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm starting on April 25. If you are 11 to16 years old and would like to play and learn about stoolball do come along and meet us. All coaches have been CRB checked.

SENIOR LADIES STOOLBALL: Senior practice sessions will be held in Barcombe Rec on April, 17,19,24 and 26, 6.30pm to 8pm. Our first match will be away to Adastra on Tuesday, May 1. New members will be most welcome.

GARDEN CLUB: Tuesday, at 7.30pm in the village hall, Cunning Killer Orchids-Sex, Science, Fiction and Darwin with Dr Jim Endersby. Visitors welcome.

SUNDAY BREAKFAST: On Sunday in St Francis, High Street, Barcombe. Everyone welcome to drop in for breakfast between 9.30am to 11am. Activities for children to enjoy, we hope to see you there.