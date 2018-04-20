VILLAGE HALL AGM: The 2018 Annual General Meeting of Barcombe Village Hall will be held on Tuesday, at 7.30pm in the village hall. At the meeting reports will be given by the management committee on the activities during the past year including financial accounts which the AGM will be asked to approve. The management committee (Trustees) for 2018/29 will be formed by election and from appointees from user groups. All adult residents of the parish are welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for the public to raise issues relevant to the village hall.

BOWLING CLUB: Barcombe Bowling Club will be starting the outdoor season with an Open Afternoon on Sunday, at 2.30pm on the Bowling Green at the Recreation Ground. Bowls is a sport for all. It can be played by all ages, abilities and sexes, making it the perfect sport for all the family to enjoy together. It has been medically proven that bowls improves your general health. It gives the muscles and joints good exercise. It also exercises the mind as you try to outwit your opponent. So why not come along and try it for yourself. All equipment will be supplied. Just wear flat shoes on the green. Have fun and enjoy tea and cake afterwards. For more information contact Steve Brown(01273401643) or Jas Osmond (01273400806).

OPEN GARDEN: Banks Farm in Anchor Lane will be open for the National Garden Scheme on the weekend of April 28 and 29, 11am to 3.30pm. Barcombe WI will be serving teas. Do come along and enjoy these lovely gardens.