BARCOMBE PTA: Please come to a Quiz Night, Star Wars, at the village hall on May 4. Doors open at 7.30pm, £10 tickets, tables of eight. Contact Rachael Brown or PTA members.

CHARITY RUN/WALK: Barcombe 10k and 6k Charity Run/Walk on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7, organised by Barcombe Project Zambia. Entries £8 per person or £10 on the day. 6k run £5 per person or £15 family group. Under 13’s must be accompanied by an adult.

WALKING GROUP: Sunday, May 6 at 2.30pm at Friston Forest, Litlington Road. Please join us for a two hour walk in lovely Friston Forest. Contact Claire Skinner on 01273 400920.

BARCOMBE WI: Tuesday, May 8, at 7.30pm in the village hall, a talk on Chailey Heritage. Visitors and new members welcome.