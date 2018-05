ADVANCE NOTICE: Barcombe Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale will be on Saturday, May 19, from 9am to 11am.

BOWLING: Barcombe Bowling Club results. Wednesday, April 25, away to Isle of Thorns, lost 23 to 51. Saturday, April 28, home to Isle of Thorns, lost 73 to74, a much improved effort on the away tie.

MONDAY GROUP: (For the over 60s). May 14, 2.15pm in St Francis, Musical Movement with Patsy. Tea and chat, bring and buy. New members welcome.