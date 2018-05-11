BOWLING CLUB: Barcombe Bowling Club results: Saturday May 5, away to The Crouch, Seaford, we lost 52 to 82. Sunday May 6, home to Cross-in-Hand. Despite winning two and drawing one of four rinks we lost 61 to 68.

STOOLBALL CLUB: Well, here we are again at the start of the Stoolball season. First match (May 1) away to Adastra, needing all the warm clothes we could muster resulted in a win for Barcombe. 113 in 15 overs and Adastra scored 50 in 9 overs. Our second match (May 3) was a home game against Isfield, a lovely sunny evening, another win. Barcombe 90 in 12 overs, Amanda Ridley 6 for 45; Isfield 88 in 15 overs. The dates of all our home matches are displayed on Barcombe Stores’ notice board if anyone would like to come out and support us. Our juniors have now joined the Junior League and their first match will be on the Lower Rec (behind the tennis courts) on Friday, May 18.

CRICKET SCORES: Sussex County League 5 (central) Felbridge and Sunnyside CC away v Barcombe. Felbridge 171 for 7 in 40overs. Josh Wheatley 4-32. Barcombe 172 for 6 in 37overs. Josh Wheatley 51, Matt Tucker 31, Will Marler 24, Joe Wheatley 21 no. Barcombe (30points) beat Felbridge (9 points) by 4 wkts. East Sussex League Div 14 East (North). Barcombe II v Isfield II. Isfield 101 all out in 36.4 overs. Andy Allsobrook 3-31. Barcombe 105 for 6 in 20.2 overs. Andy Allsobrook 33no, Matt Cordwell 32, Dickie Osmond 20 no. Barcombe (30points) beat Isfield (6points) by 4wkts.