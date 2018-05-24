STOOLBALL: We are still enjoying great stoolball evenings weather, long may it last on stoolball evenings. We played Wivelsfield Green at home(May 15); Barcombe 218 in 15 overs losing 2 wkts. Susannah Maynard 126 no Janet Hughes 55. Wivelsfield Green 94 in15 overs losing 7 wkts. We were away to Chiddingly (May 17) and had another win. Chiddingly 98 in 15 overs losing 4 wkts. Barcombe 174 in 15 overs losing 2 wkts, Susannah Maynard 76.

CRICKET: Sussex County League Div 5 Central. Rottingdean II v Barcombe. Rottingdean 107 all out in 30.5 overs, Josh Wheatley 3-20, Will Marler 2-10, Olly Calif 2-14, Kane Black 2- 37. Joe Wheatley 1- 8 in 9overs. Barcombe 110-2 from 27 overs. Josh Wheatley 56, Callum Coppard 30 no. (Barcombe 30 points) beat Rottingdean (3points) by 8 wkts. ESCL Div 14 North; Barcombe II v Ringmer III. Ringmr 187 all out in 38.2 overs. Max Taylor 4-38, Eddy Thomas 4-54, Andy Allsobrook2-21. Barcombe 188-2 in 38 overs. Matt Cordell 98 no, Simon Taylot 56 no, Oli Palmer 22. Barcombe (30 points) beat Ringmer (9points) by 8 wkts.

BOWLS RESULTS: Nobody faint, the club won two games last week. May 16, home to Wealden (not used to grass), Barcombe 73 to Wealden 62. Two drawn rinks, one won and one lost. Julie Windless, John Simpson and Steve Brown 29 to11. On Saturday May 19, home to local rivals Newick Barcombe won 76 to 62. Two rinks won, one lost and one drawn. Club in house comps are underway as I type, long way to go for finals on September 1 and 2 but I wish all players the rub of the green.