MONDAY GROUP: Monday, 2.15pm in St Francis. Talk from Mother Theresa’s daily meals service. Tea and chat, bring and buy.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Saturday June 9 at the Royal Oak, Barcombe Bonfire Society will hold a Family Fun Day and Skittles evening. 2pm to 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Children’s royal themed fancy dress competition. Barbecue, Nerf guns, whack a rat etc. Skittles three a side, £15 see the Barcombe News for entry form.

STOOLBALL: I spoke too soon. We had to cancel our Thursday match away to Plumpton because of the rain, this has been re-arranged for July 24. However, we played Ringmer at home on May 22, a very exciting and close match. Barcombe 143 in 15 overs losing 6 wickets. Ringmer 137 in 15 overs losing 5 wickets. Our new juniors have now played three league matches. They won the first against Bluebells. Lost the next to Ringmer by 10 runs and lost their third match against Fletching by 7 runs. Five of our seniors were selected to play for Mid Division who beat Surrey on May 20 at Adastra. In the morning the Mid under 21’s played Surrey under 21’s, three of our juniors were selected to play, they did well but Surrey won this match.

CRICKET: Sussex Cricket League Div 5 Central. Barcombe v Plumpton. Plumpton 205-5 in 40 overs; Chris Spiller 54, Jack Emerson 50 no. Matt Tucker 3-30. Barcombe 206-5 in 37.1 overs. Sanjay Patel 91 no, Matt Tusker 40, Matt Cordell 31. Barcombe (30 points) beat Plumpton (12 points) by 5 wickets.

BOWLING RESULT: Away to Deanland on May 23 lost 43 to 88. Away to Saltdean on May 26. Lost 57 to 70. ( Les Langston, Liz Richardson and skip Les Line 18 to 18).