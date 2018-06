STOOLBALL: The Division try to avoid fixtures during half-term but we did play away to Buxted

on May 29. Terrible forecast but we did manage to play before the heavens opened up. Buxted 37 in 25overs, 9 wickets lost to Barcombe 40 in 7 overs, 2wickets.

BARCOMBE WI: Meet on Tuesday in the village hall. Jewels and Wardrobe of the Duchess

of Windsor by Janie Ramsey. Visitors and new members welcome.