STOOLBALL: It’s been a busy week in the Stoolball World. Four of our seniors, as were four of our juniors were selected to play for Mid in the first leg against Kent at Chiddingstone Causeway on June 3. The Under 21’s played a good game and beat Kent easily. The seniors also were eventual winners Mid 203 in 30 overs, Kent 186 in 30 overs. Mid were presented with the Grantham Rose Bowl. We played Laughton at home on June 5; Barcombe 49 in five overs, one wicket lost. Angharad Hills 8for 24. Laughton 48 in twelve overs, 10 wickets lost. On June 7 we played Buxted Park at home. Barcombe 198 in fifteen overs, 2 wickets lost. Susanah Maynard 78, Janet Hughes 57 no Charlotte Markham 5 for 23. Buxted Park 64 in 15 overs, 8 wickets lost. Our newly formed junior team are playing well. Unfortunately Adastra cancelled Wednesday’s match but June 8 they were away to Fletching and won the match. Barcombe 83 in twelve overs, Fletching 69 in 10 overs.

CRICKET: First XI match report. RAM CC 179 all out; Barcombe 88 all out, Barcombe losing by 91 runs. Second team drew with St. Peters. Barcombe 262-4; St. Peters 139-8.

BOWLING NEWS: Saturday, June 9 saw the Wednesday Trophy played in a winners and losers competition. Overall winner was Brian Wratten with r/u Nigel Hill. Losing section Ann Hills beating Les Line. On June 9 the Governors Cup took place. Winner was Jasmine Osmond beating Les Line who took the Trower Trophy.