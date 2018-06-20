STOOLBALL: On a hot and sunny day the Divisional Championship Semi Finals were held at Belmont on June 10. Five of Barcombe Juniors were selected to play for Mid. They lost their first game to Central by 50 runs and disappointingly for them lost their second game to North by only one run. Four of Barcombe Ladies were selected for Mid and won their game. Mid 169 in 30 overs losing 9 wickets. East 129 in 22 overs losing 10 wickets. We now play in the final on June 24 at Nutley. The Senior team were away to Glynde on June 14. Glynde 83 in 15 overs, 6 wickets lost. Barcombe 93 in 9 overs, no wickets lost. Jen Lay 50 retired.

CRICKET: SCL Div 5 Central. Barcombe 1sts v Preston Nomads III. Barcombe 260-8 dec in 40 overs.(Matt Tucker 72 no, Josh Wheatley 69, Tom Chaplain 48). Nomads 214 all out in 34 overs. (Nick Beck 5-28). Barcombe (30 points) beat Nomads (11 points) by 46 runs. ESCL Div 14 North. Tunbridge Wells Borderers II v Barcombe II. Barcombe 289-1 dec in 34 overs. ( Matt Cordwell 158 no; 30 fours 1 six, Keith Savage 105 no; 23 fours. TWB 241 all out in 40 overs.( Max Taylor 4-29, Andy Allsobrook 4-72. Barcombe (30 points) beat TWB (11poins) by 48 runs.

BOWLS: June 13 away to Parade on Eastbourne seafront. Parade 98 to Barcombe 39 (Darryl Wratten, Doug Blackford and Maurice Heather 15 to 12). New members welcome. On Sunday we hold our main fund raiser, the Michael Bannister Trophy with 12 visiting teams, a spectacle to see.

BARCOMBE PLAYERS: On Wednesday, at 7.30pm in the Royal Oak the Barcombe Players will discuss the future. Open to all.

SUMMER BARBECUE: Saturday, June 30 1pm to 4pm. Wild About Barcombe, Summer Barbecue and clear up. Help to keep the area clean and beautiful. Bring garden gloves, shovels and rakes. Reserve date Saturday, July 7.