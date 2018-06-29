WALKING GROUP: On Sunday the walk will be from Clayton Village Hall at 2pm; not 2.30pm as in the Parish News.

STOOLBALL: Juniors first. They played away to Adastra on June 15 and won the match. Then on June 17 we took the girls to compete in Adastra’s Junior Tournament which they won and one of our Juniors, Xanthe, won the shield for most runs. On June 22 Bluebells held their Junior Tournament at Wivelsfield and our Juniors came runners-up to Lindfield. Very proud of their progress. The seniors had two games this week. A home game against Plumpton on June 19. Barcombe 91 in 11 overs with 6 wickets lost. Plumpton 81 in14 overs with10 wickets lost. Then on June 21 we were away to Wivelsfield who got 70 runs in 15 overs and losing wickets. Barcombe 75 in 7 overs, 2 wickets lost.

CRICKET RESULTS: SCL Div 5 Central; Crawley Down 223-6 in 47 overs. (Max Taylor 2-31). Barcombe 123 all out in 33.2 overs. (Kane Black 53). Crawley Down (30points) beat Barcombe (3 points) by 100 runs. ESCL Div 4 North; Barcombe 213-8 in 48 overs. (Duncan Johanson 59no, Andy Allsobrook 43, Matt Cordwell 30). Crowborough II, 129 all out in 33 overs. (Guy Welfare 3-31, Andy Allsobrook 3-34, Tom Evans 2-1). Barcombe (30points) beat Crowborough (points) by 84 runs.

BOWLS NEWS: No matches this week but on Sunday June 24 we held our annual fund raiser, Michael Bannister Memorial Triples. Twelve teams competed on a fast green (dry weather) over four ends of five and one of eight in two groups. The highest scoring team from each group played a three end final. Final saw The Exiles (Barcombe ones was, John and Lee Blackmore with Phil Meredith) beat The Shortmatters by two shots to one. Trophies were presented by our President Miss Muriel Pyne. Chairman Steve Brown congratulated all the teams and the members for putting on a great day. Teams were from as far afield as Westfield and Portslade.