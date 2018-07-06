FAMILY BIKE RIDE: 1st Barcombe Scout Group, family bike ride on Sunday at 1pm. 5k or 8k trips, meet at Wood Yard car park, opposite Sutton Hall entrance. Registration in July Barcombe News.

PARISH COUNCIL: Barcombe Parish Council meeting on Wednesday, in the Sports Pavilion, 7.15pm.

BOWLING NEWS: On Saturday, June 30 we played the Barwick Cup, three triples home and three at Newick. First win for Barcombe since 2015, scores: Barcombe 60 to 45 at home and 44 to 45 away. Well done to all as 18 players from just 22 members was great. Sunday saw the Bill Porter Cup contested, this is outdoor v short mat. Although the grass team consisted of several short mat exponents the BSMBC won easily, 52 to 80.

STOOLBALL: A beautiful day at Nutley on June 24 for the Divisional Championship Final between West and Mid. Jen Lay, Rubi Batton, Angharad Hills and Janet Hughes were selected for Mid. In the end Mid were runners-up, West 190 in 18 overs, 5 wickets lost, Mid 177 in 29 overs, 10 wickets lost. Our Junior team played away to Ringmer (June 25). Both teams played 12 overs with Ringmer getting 122 runs and losing 3 wickets. Barcombe 69 runs and losing 5 wickets. The Seniors played a challenging game against Chiddingly on June 26 which resulted in a win for Barcombe. Barcombe 144 in 11 overs, 3 wickets lost (Janet Hughes 68 runs). Chiddingly 143 in 15 overs, 4 wickets lost. We were away to Laughton on June 28. Laughton 95 in 14 overs, 10 wickets lost (Paula Peters 5 for 34). Barcombe 104 in 10 overs with the loss of 2 wickets (Sara Hepple 55 runs). Just a note that Barcombe are hosting the Mid Division Junior Tournament on Sunday, July 15 in the rec at noon.

CRICKET RESULTS: SCL Div 5 Central, Barcombe v Keymer and Hassocks. Keymer 266-6 dec in 46 overs (Kane Black 3034, Toby Hingston 2-13). Barcombe 227 all out in 42.3 overs. (Josh Wheatley 83, Joe Wheatley 65, Paul Coppard 40). Keymer (30points) beat Barcombe (7points) by 39 runs. ESCL Div 14 East (North) Bells View Green IV v Barcombe II. BVG 158 all out in 38.3 overs. (Andy Allsobrook 3-24, Jonnie Wood 2-21). Barcombe 160-3 in 23.3 overs. (Jonnie Wood 76no, Dave Apps 45no) Barcombe (30points) beat BVG (7points) by 7 wickets.