VILLAGE HALL: Thursday, July 19, at 7.30pm, the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company will present Oberon’s Cure. This is a prequel to A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream and lots of fun. Bring low backed chairs and picnics.

OPEN DAY: Saturday, July 21, at the Fire Station, an Open Day, 10am until 3pm. Meet the crews and see the Engine. Children are asked to put out a small fire.

STOOLBALL: On July 1 we entered Maresfield’s tournament, taking six of our juniors as most of the seniors were at Love Supreme. We won two of the five matches, narrowly losing two others. We had an enjoyable but very hot day. Two away games this week. To Isfield on July 3, a very close match. Isfield 125 in 15 overs for 6 and Barcombe 127 in 13 overs for 2. Then to Ringmer on July 5. Ringmer 89 in 15 overs for 10. Barcombe 150 in 25 overs for 5 (Janet Hughes 87). We are hosting the Mid Division Junior Tournament in the rec on Sunday at 11.30am. Visit us and enjoy the youngsters playing, there will be refreshments, raffle and a tombola.

CRICKET: SCL Div 5 Central, Barcombe 184 all out in 44.4 overs. ( Will Marler 67, Joe Wheatley 30, Matt Cordell 23, Sanjay Patel 20). Felbridge and Sunnyside 188-2 in 36.2 overs. Felbridge(30 points) beat Barcombe (9points) by 8 wkts. This match started at noon and was interrupted by the two teams and Umpires watching the football. Nice going all teams including England.

BOWLS: No bowls this week, Hangleton unable to field more than seven players( footie?).