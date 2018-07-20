HOLIDAY CLUB: The Miracle Maker at St Mary’s Church Barcombe, Monday July 30 to Wednesday August 1, 9am to 3pm. All primary school age children welcome. A joint Newick/Barcombe production. Free. Bring a packed lunch, bible stories, games and songs.

STOOLBALL: We were supposed to play Ditchling at home on July 10 but they cancelled and forfeited the points. We hosted the Junior Mid Division Tournament on Sunday July 15. We didn’t have many teams participating so they all played each other and as it was so hot, we had half-an-hour break between matches to refresh ourselves. Ringmer won the tournament with Barcombe coming second.

CRICKET: SCL Div 5 Central. Balcombe 192 all out in 44.4 overs (Will Marler 4-24, Joe Wheatley 2-42, Nick Beck 2-66). Barcombe 48 all out in 12.3 overs. Balcombe (30 points) beat Barcombe (10 points) by a lot. ESCL Div 14 East. Barcombe 199 all out in 40 overs. (Ryan Steadman 51, Duncan Johanson 42, Eddie Thomas 31). Heathfield Park 182-9 in 40 overs. (Eddie Thomas 4-24, Will Johanson 3-69). Barcombe (30 points) beat Heathfield (17 points) by 17 runs.

BOWLS RESULTS: Wednesday, home to Hellingly, lost by two shots (62-64). Darryl Wratten, Julie Windless and Nigel Hill 19-11. Thursday, home to Ringmer, lost by 48-83. Del Wallace, June Gale and Steve Brown 16-13. Saturday, away to Hayards Heath and Beechurst won 70-66. Del Wallace, Karen Brown and Nigel Hill 23-12.