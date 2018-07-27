STOOLBALL: By winning our penultimate game against Adastra on July 19, we became Mid Division League winners for 2018. Barcombe 150 for 4 in 15 overs, Adastra 129 all out in 14 overs. The team have won every match this season, just one to go on July 24 away to Plumpton. As League winners we will play the winners of East Division on August 26 in the League Championship semi-finals. Our juniors won their last match of the season against Bluebells. One of our juniors was selected by Stoolball England to play at Worth in Surrey. The seniors have had a very successful season and the juniors are beginning to make their mark in this Sussex based game which we all enjoy. Thank you for reading our Stoolball news and I will do one more update in September.

CRICKET: SCL Div 5 Central; Rottingdean II 257 all out in 46.5 overs. (Josh Wheatley 4-43, Allan Trower 2-24). Barcombe 260-4 in 41 overs. Paul Coppard (114no 19x4s 3x6s), Josh Wheatley 56 (13x4s), Joe Wheatley 37no, Nick Beck 35. Barcombe (30points) beat Rottingdean (12points) by 6 wickets. ESCL Div 14 North. Ringmer III 185 all out in 38.3 overs, (Andy Allsobrook 5-41 inc hatrick, Max Taylor 3-34). Barcombe II 181 all out in 35.4 overs. Matt Cordwell 56, Duncan Johanson 30, Brian Wheatley 28 no ,Ryan Steadman 21. Ringmer (30points) beat Barcombe (17points)by 4 runs.

BOWLING: Wednesday evening, away to Maresfield we lost 66 to 73. (Darryl Wratten, Doug Blackford and Derek Stewart 19-16). Saturday, home to Saltdean we won 71 to 60. (Hannah Brown, Tony Smith and Jas Osmond 23-10).