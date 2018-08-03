MONDAY GROUP: (Over 60s) will have Summer Cream Tea with entertainment from Barcombe WI Choir on Monday. Bring and buy, visitors welcome. Time 2.15pm in St Francis.

CRICKET RESULTS: SCL Div 5 Central, Barcombe 163 all out in 39.1 overs. (Matt Tucker 63, Allan Trower 29, Josh Wheatley 23) Plumpton 164-5 in 28.4 overs. (Allan Trower 3-58). Plumpton (30points) beat Barcombe (8 points) by 5 wickets. ESCL Div 14 North; Bells View Green IV 168-4 in 40 overs. Barcombe II 173-4 in 31.1 overs.( Matt Cordwell 66, Dave Apps 42no, Simon Taylor 27no). Barcombe (30points) beat BVG (10points) by 6 wickets.

BOWLING: Just the one game this week, Eastbourne Parade unable to fulfil fixture. Saturday July 28 away to Balcombe. Barcombe 71 Balcombe 66. A fine win, three rinks scoring an average of 23 points.