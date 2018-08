BARCOMBE WI: Meet on Tuesday, 3pm at Little Holmans, Town Littleworth, Annual Garden Party. (if wet in the Conker Room).

CONCERT: Sunday August 19, 4pm to 6.30pm in the village hall an exclusive concert by Cavendish Winds. In aid of The Bevern Trust Charity. Tickets from cavendishwinds.eventbrite.co.uk

BOWLING RESULTS: August 1, home to Haywards Heath and Beechurst. An amazing draw 82 all. Maurice Heather, June Gale and Hannah Brown 6 shots down on last end drew 20 to 20.