ANNUAL SHOW: Barcombe Autumn Show tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm. Raffle in aid of the Royal British legion. Teas and cakes plus auction of produce 3.30pm. Barcombe Art Group will also be exhibiting in the village hall.

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: (Barcombe Branch) is holding a Commemorative Event on September 15 on Barcombe Recreation Ground to remember those fallen in the 1914-1918 war. The event will run from 1pm to 4pm. All welcome and any money raised on the day will be going to the Poppy Appeal. Watch out for the posters around the village. Opening the event will be the MP for Lewes, Maria Caulfield.

CRICKET RESULT: Keymer and Hassocks 236-3 in 40 overs, Barcombe 136 all out in 26.2 overs. (Allan Trower 32, Extras 42 37 wides). This sees the end of the season, Keymer (30 points) beat Barcombe (4 points) by 100 runs but our team retain our place in SCCL Div 5 Central for next year.

BOWLING: August 28 at home to Balcombe we won 67 to55 (Gordon Gurman, Karen Brown and Derek Stewart 25 to 9). September 1 and 2 saw the Club Finals played. Seven Trophies were up for grabs. Foresters Cup (Men’s Singles) Del Wallace beat Doug Blackford. Lillian Lee Cup (Ladies Singles) daughter Hannah Brown beat mum Karen. Coronation Cup (Handicap) Steve Brown beat John Simpson. Cecil Ridley Memorial Cup (100 up) Doug Blackford beat Derek Stewart. Bunney Cup (two wood) Del Wallace beat Nigel Hill. Nobby Heasman Shield (mixed pairs) Steve Brown and Julie Windless beat Nigel Hill and June Gale. Presidents Shield (Drawn Pairs) Derek Stewart and Darryl Wratten overcame Steve Brown and Julie Windless. All trophies were presented by Club President, Muriel Pyne. A great pair of days weather wise led to a fantastic event.