BINGO: Today, Friday, at 3.30pm the Barcombe Bonfire Society is holding a Bingo session in the Sports Pavilion. Children and adults welcome, £3 each including crisps and squash. Just call in after school. In the evening at 8pm a Race Night, all for fundraising.

COMMEMORATIVE EVENT: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Royal British Legion is holding a Commemorative Event on the Barcombe Recreation Ground to remember those fallen in the Great War 1914-1918. The event will be opened by the MP for Lewes, Maria Caulfield at 1pm to 4pm. All are welcome and any money raised on the day will be going to the Poppy Appeal.

GARDEN CLUB: Tuesday, at 7.30pm in the village hall a talk by Chris Yarrow a past owner of Wilderness Wood, Attempting the Good Life in a Sussex Wood.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Are you looking for a new challenge for the winter months? Playing bowls has many benefits for all ages, abilities and sexes. It is a good exercise for the muscles and it keeps you healthy, improves you concentration and is a good way of meeting people and making new friends. We are holding an Open Evening for beginners and new players on Thursday September 20, in the Sports Hall at Barcombe School from 7pm to 9pm. You will be sure of a warm welcome so just come along and have a go. All equipment will be supplied, you only need to bring a pair of flat shoes.

BOWLING RESULTS: Coppard Memorial Cup played between men and women on Saturday September 8. The men won 60 to 44 over two triples and one double. Sunday was a fun day and played as a Round Robin of five triples. Various members dressed up or wore floral hats. A barbecue was the extra feature and we’ll received.