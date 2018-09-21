FREE CAKE CAFE: Coming soon. Free cake, tea or coffee café, starting on Tuesday, October 2, 3pm to 5pm in St Francis Church. Do come in. All welcome.

BARCOMBE CINEMA: Barcombe Cinema season is beginning today, Friday, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start at the village hall. We will be showing the Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell. The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs was the most watched televised event of all time. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposite sides of a binary argument,but off-court each was fighting more complex battles. With her husband urging her to fight for equal pay, the private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past. Critics Consensus: Battle of the Sexes turns real life events into a crowd-pleasing, well acted dramedy that ably entertains while smartly serving up a volley of present day parallels. We have a bar and tea/coffee and delicious cakes will be on sale too.