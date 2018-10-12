GARDEN CLUB: Our speaker on Tuesday will be Martyn Stenning who will be giving us insight into The Life of The Blue Tit. 7.30pm in the village hall. Visitors very welcome.

BONFIRE QUIZ NIGHT: Barcombe Bonfire Quiz Night fundraiser today, Friday, at 8pm in the Oak. Tickets from the Royal Oak.

BOOGIE NIGHTS: Tomorrow, Saturday, 7pm to 11.15pm in the village hall. In aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. Live music from The Soul Diva. Two course supper included in the ticket price of £25. Contact Caz Austen on 07778 667213.

BARCOMBE CINEMA: Saturday, October 20 at 7pm The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society film at the village hall.

London, 1946. Juliet (Lily James), a charismatic and free-spirited writer receives a letter from a member of a mysterious literary club started in Nazi-occupied Guernsey. There she meets the delightfully eccentric members of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society including Dawsey (Michael Huisman), the rugged and intriguing farmer who wrote her the letter. As the secrets from their wartime past unfold, Juliet’s growing attachment to the island, the book club and her affection for Dawsey will change the course of her life forever.