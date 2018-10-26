BOWLING CLUB: Barcombe Bowling Club held their annual Presentation Dinner in the Green Man on Saturday, October 20. Thirty players and guests attended and were well fed. The trophies were presented by our president, Muriel Pyne, and Les Coppard. Speeches by the chairman and vice chair went down well, all seemed to enjoy the evening.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Oh dear, back to earth with a bump. Very very fast mats which we failed to master. We expected to lose, just a shame the score was so bad 8-0 last week to 0-8 this week. Our next match is on October 30 then another on November 1.

VILLAGE SHOP: Doing well in St Francis Church. Looks a bit chaotic but this fellow can find what he wants. Building works going a pace, electric doors already in place. Will be reopening early November.