WALKING GROUP: Barcombe Walking Group will be on a two hour circular walk in the Cinder Hill area, on Sunday at 2pm. Some styles to negotiate. Call Claire 01273 400 920.

CHURCH SERVICE: Also on Sunday at 3pm in St Mary’s In Loving Memory, a short service where we will pause and take a moment to remember those whom we have loved but see no longer.

MONDAY GROUP: On November 5 at 2.15pm A Trip to India, a video by Clive and Janet Dickson, Bring and buy, refreshments. All are welcome.

TALK: Barcombe and The Great War, talk by Ian Hilder from 3.30pm for a 4pm start, in the village hall on Sunday, November 11. Ian will focus on stories of village life and how the village came together to face what may have been the hardest four years in Barcombe’s history. Tickets £8 from Barcombe Shop and Turners. Under 18’s £4. Proceeds to Poppy Appeal and publication costs of (A History of Barcombe during The Great War).

AGM: The first AGM of the Village Shop Ltd., was held in the village hall on Sunday October 28. Around 50 people attended with the Board of Directors. Andrew Pearce was elected to said Board by the members present. The accounts were accepted and passed. Meeting was over in 30 minutes as no update on the building works was available.