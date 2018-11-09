AGM: Barcombe Bowling Club will hold their AGM in the Sports Pavilion at 7pm on Monday. Lots to discuss this year please attend if you can. New members welcome.

WI: Barcombe WI will hold their AGM on Tuesday in the village hall at 7.30pm. New members also welcome.

BARCOMBE CINEMA: Friday, November 16, will see Hanks and Streep together in the film The Post. Bar open at 7pm, in the village hall. Tickets from Barcombe stores at £5.

BONFIRE CELEBRATIONS: Barcombe Bonfire Society will hold celebrations on Saturday, November 17. There is still time to become a member, forms from the Royal Oak or membership@barcombebonfire.co.uk.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: October 30, away to Hailsham Quintins a creditable draw four points all. Overall score 47-42 against but it’s the first time we not lost at either of Hailsham teams since 2013. November 1, at home to Rotherfield, thanks to Julie Harris and John Simpson we gained two points against six. Losing the other pairs and both triples. A good start to the season.