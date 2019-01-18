CINEMA: Friday January 25, Mission Impossible Fallout, 7.30pm in the village hall. Tickets £5 from Barcombe Stores or on the door.

‘On a dangerous assignment to recover stolen plutonium, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) chooses to save his team over completing the mission, allowing nuclear weapons to fall into the hands of a deadly network of highly skilled operatives intent on destroying civilisation. Now with the world at risk, Ethan and his IMF team are forced to become reluctant partners with a hard hitting CIA agent as they race against time to stop the nuclear fallout.’ There’s never been a threat more destructive, stunts so jaw-dropping that film critics are calling this the ‘best Mission yet’.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Away to Ovenden, lost 5-3 (38pts to 14). So Ovendean win the trophy again but as usual there, it was a very enjoyable evening.