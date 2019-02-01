WALK: On Sunday join Barcombe Walking Group for a 3.5 mile walk around East Chiltington, from the local church.

BARCOMBE PLAYERS: Saturday, February 9, in the village hall, A Revue by Barcombe Players featuring the drama Doomtown Abbey, written by local author Jamie Thomson. An amazing dance routine, sketches, songs. Compered by the incomparable Paul Trower. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £8 from Barcombe Store in advance.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: At home to Laughton. Barcombe 47, Laughton 54 scoring 2 points to 6