WI: Talk on Rebuilding Nepal after the Earthquake in the village hall, 7.30pm on Tuesday. Visitors very welcome.

AGM: Also on Tuesday in the Royal Oak top room, Barcombe Bonfire Society AGM at 8pm.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: January 24, home to Laughton, lost 47-54 (2 to 6). Hannah, Mick and Andy winning their triples. Then on January 31 away to Ringmer Tortoises, lost 61-33 (0 to 8). Sunday February 2 away to Rotherfield, lost again 28-66 ( 0 to 8). Now bottom of the league.