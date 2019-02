GARDEN CLUB: Barcombe Garden Club are holding a Gardener’s Question Time with a panel of local experts. Bring you questions along on Tuesday at 7.30pm to Barcombe Village Hall. Members free, visitors £3. All are welcome.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Barcombe 81 to Hailsham Quintins 38 giving us a 6-2 win. Unfortunately, we play Hailsham’s better team next.