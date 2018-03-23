A TABLE TOP SALE: And Coffee Morning is tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 12.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall, held in aid of FSW (Family Support Work charity). At 10.30am there is an Easter Egg Hunt for children accompanied by an adult, bring a collecting bag.

DO YOU ENJOY SINGING?: Then come along to a Friday night choir practice. St Andrew’s Church in Bishopstone is always on the lookout for new choir members. Ladies and gentlemen are both welcome, although sopranos are especially welcome. The ability to read music is desirable but not essential. The choir meets in St Andrew’s Church on Fridays at 7pm for about an hour.

EASTER FLOWERS: If you would like to donate towards Easter flowers in St Andrew’s Church in memory of your loved ones, please put your donation and their names in an envelope and give it to Jane Lucy or Hilary.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.