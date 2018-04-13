DO YOU ENJOY SINGING?: Then come along to a Friday night choir practice. St Andrew’s Church in Bishopstone is always on the lookout for new choir members. Ladies and gentlemen are both welcome, although sopranos are especially welcome. The ability to read music is desirable- but not essential. The choir meets in St Andrew’s Church on Fridays at 7pm for about an hour.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.