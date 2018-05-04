BISHOPSTONE VILLAGE FAIR: Bishopstone Village Fair is tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 4pm. This event is in aid of Bishopstone Parish Hall. There will be a Crazee Hazee Magic Show and circus performances, stalls and games, tea and cake, even hobby horse racing plus the Rotary Club’s tent tavern, children’s crafts and performances by Seaford Primary School Choir, Seaford Sunshine Strummers, the East Sussex Concert Band, and much more including free parking.

If you have any spare plants, cuttings or seedlings, they would be most welcome for the Plant Stall. We can come and collect if necessary (please contact: bishopstoneparishpump@yahoo.co.uk).

RECYCLING: If you still have any Easter cards that could be recycled, please bring them to St Andrew’s Church. They will then be passed on to reappear as new cards.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.