BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is fro 10am to noon on Sunday May 20. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

RECYCLING: If you have any old and unwanted cards left, please bring them to St Andrew’s Church. They will then be passed on to somebody who recycles them into new ones.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.