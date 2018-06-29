A VISIT TO LONDON: A concert of eighteenth-century English music is tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm in St Andrew’s Church. There will be a retiring collection for the church.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

A SEA SUNDAY SERVICE: Is on Sunday, at 10.15am in St Andrew’s Church. This non-Eucharist service will be followed by refreshments in Bishopstone Parish Hall.

CIVIC EVENSONG: The Mayor’s Civic Evensong Service is on Sunday, July 8, at 6pm in St Andrew’s Church followed by refreshments in Bishopstone Parish Hall.

SAD NEWS: We regret the passing of Fr Martin Yould, late vicar of Bishopstone.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.