ST ANDREW’S CHURCH FETE: Is on Saturday, August 4. If you can help on the day or setting up on Friday or Saturday, please contact Jim Taylor, tel. 01323 490038. Please take donations for any of the stalls to Bishopstone Parish Hall on Friday August 3, 9.30am to 1pm. Donations of home-made cakes will be most welcome for the cake stall on the day of fete only please.

THE OPEN AIR SERVICE: In St Andrew’s Churchyard, especially for those at rest is on Sunday, August 5, at 4pm.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed.