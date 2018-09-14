A WHIST DRIVE: Is tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall (£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening. This event raises money for Bishopstone Parish Hall.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is at 10am to noon on Sunday. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed for September and October.